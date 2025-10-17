State health officials urge people to vaccinate against respiratory viruses

Last flu season was one of the worst in the last decade in Wisconsin, according to state health officials.

The state saw nearly 7,000 hospitalizations associated with complications of seasonal flu.

Nationwide 281 children died, five of those were in Wisconsin.

“Why we're seeing more cases, more hospitalizations, more pediatric deaths? We're still trying to figure that out,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. “I think it's a combination of lower vaccine rates, a very much more severe type of virus that was circulating last year, probably some other things that we're not thinking about at this particular point.”

Haupt says there is ongoing research into why last flu season was so bad.

He and other health officials say the best way to prevent death or hospitalizations from the flu and other respiratory viruses is to get vaccinated.

DHS recommends the updated flu and COVID vaccines to everyone six months and older. The COVID recommendations differ from federal guidance.

The FDA now says those 65 and older or those six months and older and have one high-risk health condition qualify.

The CDC recommendations don’t prohibit anyone six months and older from getting the shot, but it does call for patients to talk with a clinician about risks and benefits.

“At the end of the day, the data, particularly around COVID 19, has not changed. We do feel that it is continuing to be a vaccine that everyone six months of age and older should have the opportunity to receive,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager.

Finding the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine availability varies in the region.

WXPR reached out to local health departments and the two main healthcare providers in the region to see who they were providing the COVID-19 vaccine to. These were their responses as of Thursday, October 16th.

Lincoln County Health Department: “We have the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine only for those 65 years and older. Our supply is limited.

We accept Security Health Plan, United Health Care, Medicare Part B and Railroad Retirement insurances. If people don’t have these insurance plans, cash, checks or credit cards are accepted.”

Langlade County Health Department: “At this time we are not carrying the updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine. We have communicated with partners to ensure availability at other locations in our county.”

Vilas County Health Department: “We are offering the COVID-19 Vaccine Brand BioNTech and Pfizer Comirnaty to Vilas residents. We follow the CDC recommendations as for who can receive the vaccination.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html

CDC recommends a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine for most adults ages 18 and older.

This includes people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, people who have had COVID-19, and people with long COVID.

Parents of children ages 6 months to 17 years should discuss the benefits of vaccination with a healthcare provider.”

Oneida County Health Department: As WXPR has previously reported, the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with underlying health conditions.

Marshfield Clinic: “Marshfield Clinic region of Sanford Health now has the updated 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine available. We continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone age 6 months and older. Patients can contact their primary care provider for more information or self-schedule a vaccination appointment through the My Marshfield Clinic app.”

WXPR is still waiting on a response from other local health departments as well as Aspirus. This article will be updated as we receive information.

Some tribal health departments and local pharmacies, which WXPR did not reach out to, may also be offering the COVID-19 along with the flu shot.

Schauer says delayed decisions at the federal level has led to confusion and late release of the vaccine in some cases.

“We are seeing some changes from earlier in the season where there was some confusion,” said Schauer. “We do anticipate that access will be getting better, and as providers are receiving vaccine, that access will open up.”

Governor Evers signed an executive order last month requiring insurance companies to continue covering COVID-19 vaccines.

DHS also recommends a one-time dose of RSV vaccination for those who are over age 50 and at increased risk of severe RSV disease, and for all people 75 and older. In addition, DHS recommends one dose of the vaccine be given to people who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant between September 1 and January 31. This helps protect infants who are at highest risk of severe RSV.

Health officials recommend getting the vaccines now to help build up immunity before cases of respiratory illnesses increase.

Haupt says flu and COVID-19 cases tend to increase in late November and December, peaking into winter.