AARP urges Michigan lawmakers to pass caregiver tax relief bill

November is Family Caregivers Month, and Michigan is joining in. The governor officially recognized it with a proclamation earlier this month. A new AARP Michigan report shows more than 1.7 million Michiganders care for a loved one, providing nearly $18 billion in unpaid support each year. Along with the physical and emotional strain, many are draining savings or going into debt to keep relatives safely at home.

Jason Lachowski, associate state director of government affairs with AARP Michigan, said that’s why the organization is pushing lawmakers to act.

"Here in Michigan, we are calling on state lawmakers to establish a tax credit for unpaid family caregivers - and we are very excited a House bill was introduced the first week of November to do just that," he explained.

The credit would let caregivers claim up to $2,000 dollars for costs like home modifications, respite care or medical equipment. The bipartisan bill was introduced earlier this month with 23 co-sponsors and is now before the House Committee on Insurance.

The push for this legislation comes as new state-specific data highlight just how much caregivers take on. The report reveals half of Michigan caregivers work full-time while providing care, and Lachowski said that one-third report high emotional stress.

"Family caregivers are taking on a lot of responsibilities - like bathing and meal prep to managing medications, or handling even medical tasks," Lachowski added. "But the toll on family caregivers can be great, whether it's financial, physical or emotional."

Nearly half of Michigan caregivers report financial setbacks, and AARP says easing that burden keeps older adults at home longer - healthier, happier, and at a lower cost.