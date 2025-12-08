Tree of Love events give people place to remember loved ones during the holidays

The holidays can be hard time for people who have lost a loved one—even when that death was years ago.

For 37 years, Compassus has offered people a way to remember those that have passed with its Tree of Love event.

When someone loses a loved one, the holidays in particular can bring that grief to surface more than other times of year.

“When there's an absence at the table, it's really profoundly felt. Traditions that involve those loved ones are different after someone's gone, and it's just a tough time for folks to have all those memories come back about their loved one, which can be happy sad, right? Happy that we have those memories and so sad that they're not here anymore,” said Sandy Hamburg, a bereavement coordinator at Compassus.

She says its normal for these feelings to surface even years after their death.

“One thing, grief never ends. It changes, and it softens, and it eases. A big part of that is because we get used to living differently now, without our loved ones,” said Hamburg. “But because grief is always there and because it can hit you at any time, no matter how long it's been, it's always a good idea to reach out and to get support, whether that's from your family, your friends, or an outside person, just to have a sounding board for someone to listen to what you want to say.”

One of those places to find people to talk to is at the Tree of Love events.

Each December, Compassus lights trees outside their offices in Arbor Vitae and Rhinelander in remembrance of those who have passed.

People are invited to write their loved one’s name on an ornament to hang on the tree that stays up into January.

“We do a short little program with some poems and some music, and then we invite everyone to come inside the building and have refreshments and just talk, talk about their loved ones, talk about whatever they want, so just some fellowship afterwards,” said Hamburg.

Hamburg also facilitates several grief groups in the area that are open to everyone, not just those who’ve used Compassus services. They are held in Eagle River, Rhinelander, Merrill, Park Falls and Minocqua. People can call, Hamburg at 715-301-7215 for details.

Compassus Arbor Vitae Tree Lighting

Tuesday, Dec. 9 – 6:00 p.m.

1571 Highway 51 North

Arbor Vitae, WI 54568

Compassus Rhinelander Tree Lighting

Thursday, Dec. 11 – 6:00 p.m.

111 East Davenport St

Rhinelander, WI 54501

The Minocqua Noon Rotary Club and JJ’s Acres donated the Tree of Love to be displayed at the Arbor Vitae office, and Forth Floral donated the Rhinelander office Tree of Love.

