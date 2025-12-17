Northwoods sees increase in respiratory illnesses

The Northwoods is experiencing an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

The North Central region is current listed as having “moderate activity” for respiratory illness. That’s the highest in the state.

The Oneida County Health Department says there is increasing activity of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, with influenza A rising more quickly than the others.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Respiratory viruses can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and trouble breathing.

While many people recover at home, these illnesses can be more serious for older adults, young children, and people with long-term health conditions.

The health department recommends the following to reduce the spread of illness and lower the risk of severe cases:

Get vaccinated. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines help protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination is especially important for adults age 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer when soap is not available.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.

Stay home when you are sick to avoid spreading illness to others.

Improve air flow indoors by opening windows when possible.

The Oneida County Health Department is still offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment needed. Walk-in hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:00 PM

It is not too late to get your seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

