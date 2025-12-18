Wisconsin DHS reports first two pediatric respiratory illness deaths of the season

One death is a result of COVID-19 and the other is from influenza.

"It's with heavy hearts that DHS reports the first pediatric deaths of the respiratory virus season in Wisconsin," DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said in a statement. "This is a reminder about how serious these viruses can be, but it's not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. Respiratory vaccines are safe, effective, and the best tool we have to prevent doctor visits, hospitalization, and death for Wisconsinites."

DHS tracks and monitors respiratory viruses, including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), year-round to inform health care providers, public health partners, and the public about current virus activity and when risk of illness may increase.

As WXPR reported this week, respiratory illnesses are on the rise, especially in north central Wisconsin.

While getting vaccinated against respiratory viruses is important for everyone, DHS says it is especially important for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people who are pregnant. DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. You can receive both vaccines at the same time.

Other ways to help prevent the spread of viruses include:



Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if feeling sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Find up-to-date information about respiratory illness activity for the current respiratory virus season on the DHS website.

