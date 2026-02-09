Measles exposure possible at Milwaukee airport

A person traveling through a major Wisconsin airport had measles.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the case in a person who traveled through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Walworth County.

The case is tied to a confirmed case in another state.

It comes as the DHS detected measles in untreated wastewater in Walworth County.

It’s the first detection of measles in wastewater in Wisconsin.

The person was exposed to measles out of state is not linked to current confirmed cases in Waukesha and Dane counties.

The investigation has identified a public location and time where people may have been exposed:

People who traveled on Flight WN 266 from Phoenix to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (5300 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53207) or were present at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on January 29, 2026 during the time period of 10:31 p.m. to 12:31 a.m. may have been exposed to measles.

There are no known public exposure locations in Walworth County at this time.

If additional public exposure locations are identified, they will be updated on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.