Measles outbreak in Oconto County grows to 36 cases

The measles outbreak in Oconto County now stands at 36 cases.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services updated the numbers on Friday.

All the cases are confirmed as measles.

Two of those who have gotten sick needed to be hospitalized.

The ongoing investigation indicates that measles is spreading locally in Oconto County.

Most Wisconsinites are vaccinated against measles as children, which provides lifetime immunity.

People who have never been vaccinated and are exposed to a person with measles can spread the virus to others in the community, leading to outbreaks.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home (do not see other people, including going to work, school, shopping, or using public transportation) and call their doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so staff can take precautions so that other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus. The virus can be spread through the air and through direct contact with persons who are infected. Unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults are at highest risk of serious disease from measles.

The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated with the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective.

Symptoms of measles generally start 10–21 days after exposure to the virus and include:

