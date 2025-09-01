More measles cases found in Oconto County

Additional cases of measles have been found in Oconto County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Friday, there had been 23 confirmed cases of measles.

Two hospitalizations were reported.

They say the ongoing investigation shows measles is spreading locally in Oconto County.

Those most at risk are people who have not been vaccinated for measles.

Measles was first reported in Oconto County in early August, when there were nine known cases.

At this time, the investigation has not identified locations in public settings for which a full list of exposed people cannot be obtained.

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home (do not see other people, including going to work, school, shopping, or using public transportation) and call their doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so staff can take precautions so that other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Data about measles cases in Wisconsin can be viewed on the measles dashboard. The measles dashboard will be updated updated twice each week on Tuesday and Friday.