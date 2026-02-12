Wisconsinites urged to use health care they’re paying for

With the cost of health insurance doubling in price for some Wisconsinites, experts are urging people to know and utilize everything they’re paying for. Research shows more than half of Americans feel they aren't getting the most out of their health insurance.

But Chris Garcia, a benefits case manager with Champaign County Health Care Consumers, said many people only reach out after their health has already escalated. He suggested establishing care with a primary doctor as soon as your coverage takes effect.

"One of the key things that we try to get folks to proactively do is to get preventive care," he said. "I think that's probably one of the most 'left on the table' of services, mostly because people just in general have distrust of the health-care system."

While he supports universal health care, Garcia said current political realities are requiring workarounds for some, including forgoing health insurance altogether. Some consumers instead rely on alternatives such as hospital financial assistance or manufacturer drug programs.

For those with health insurance coverage, services such as mental-health support can incur higher out-of-pocket costs when someone sees a provider outside their network.

Amy Jordan, vice president for consumer experience at UnitedHealthcare, said the unique challenges in the behavioral health space continue to create gaps in care.

"We're seeing mental health on the rise, and it's certainly become a challenge, and it's continued to be a sustained challenge," she said. "And so a lot of employers are looking at the opportunities to put specific resources in place to help get over the barrier, oftentimes, of health care."

Jordan said they’re working to address those barriers through employee partnerships and offering additional resources and tools for easier out-of-network reimbursement.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on health care.