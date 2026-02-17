Heart concerns can develop even when someone is feeling fine

You can be at risk for heart problems while feeling just fine.

Tyler Thau, an Aspirus Pharmacy Resident, says conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol often go unnoticed.

“There are really no symptoms that go along with it. For example, I could feel perfectly fine, but right now my blood pressure can be high, and I wouldn't necessarily feel that unless I got it tested. That's in the same aspect of a person's cholesterol levels. So it's just you're non-symptomatic, so you think you feel fine, but inside you don't. You may not be fine,” said Tau.

With high blood pressure, you can think of it like a pipe under too much pressure.

Eventually, it could burst.

In the case of high cholesterol, it’s more like the pipe getting clogged up.

Treatments are available for both conditions, but you won’t know you have them unless you get checked.

Medications for blood pressure and cholesterol help lower that hidden risk by reducing strain on the heart and blood vessels over time.

In some cases, aspirin therapy may also be recommended, but it should only be used under medical guidance due to the potential for increased bleeding.

“Aspirin is not something people should start on their own,” Thao said. “Checking with a health care provider is critical.”

Because these medications are often taken long term, pharmacists play an important role in helping patients understand why they are prescribed, how to take them safely, and what to watch for along the way.



“Even though you may feel fine, you may not be,” Thao said. “Taking medications as prescribed and checking in with your doctor can truly save a life.”

February is American Heart Month.