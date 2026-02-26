Expert tips on how to reduce microplastics in your body

Many people are looking for ways to reduce their exposure to microplastics, which are now turning up in people’s brain tissue, blood, and even the placenta.

Everyday items can contain bisphenols like BPA, which are endocrine disruptors. Phthalates are added to other plastics to make them flexible and durable but are associated with insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and reproductive issues.

Kevin Loria, senior health and food reporter for Consumer Reports, said one way to reduce the plastics you ingest is to limit the foods you store in plastic.

"Especially fatty foods or acidic foods leach chemicals from plastic," Loria recommended. "If you can avoid putting your food into a plastic Tupperware or plastic bag, and you can use foil or glass containers, that's a good way to go."

He added heating causes plastic to degrade, so people should avoid putting plastics in the dishwasher and definitely should not microwave anything in a plastic cup, bowl or bag. It is also a good idea to stop cooking with plastic utensils which come into contact with hot food, like pancake flippers or stirring spoons.

Loria noted you can protect your family by regularly deep cleaning your home.

"The dust that always accumulates in your home, no matter what you do, it can kind of act as a sink for all kinds of different chemicals, including bisphenols and phthalates and flame retardants," Loria explained. "You'll also find other things like pesticides and heavy metals."

Experts suggested vacuuming with a HEPA filter on a regular basis to reduce your exposure to chemicals found in plastics.