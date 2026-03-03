Advocates warn Medicaid work rules could hurt caregivers

As new Medicaid work requirements move forward, groups that advocate for caregivers warn the changes could make it harder for caregivers, and the people they support, to keep the coverage they rely on.

Jaimie Worker is the senior director of policy and research at Caring Across Generations, a national group focused on caregiving and aging issues.

She explained why her organization opposes the Medicaid work requirements, which will require people to prove they're working, in school or volunteering at least 80 hours per month to keep their Medicaid coverage.

"This care is something that’s essential," said Worker. "And the incorporation of a work requirement creates additional barriers for folks who are really just trying to get quality care."

The requirements are set to go into effect next year.

Supporters contend that adding work or community engagement requirements could encourage labor force participation and help ensure that Medicaid is reserved for those who truly need it, potentially reducing overall federal spending and waste in the system.

Worker said Medicaid doesn’t just support people who need care, it also helps family caregivers stay healthy enough to keep caring for loved ones.

She said when state budgets get tight, home-based services are often the first to go, because states aren’t required to provide them in order to get Medicaid funding.

"Aging and disability care at home, home health care, those are considered optional – even though we know it's essential," said Worker. "And for people to live and age with dignity and, you know, with their families, in their own homes and communities, it's actually considered an optional service."

Worker pointed to past downturns, including the Great Recession, when every state reduced funding for home- and community-based services, cuts she said families are still feeling today.