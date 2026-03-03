Mental health impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt by teens

Some teens still feel the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health.

Tisha Sleiter, an Aspirus behavioral health counselor, says about one in three teens are struggling with signs of depression and anxiety.

“What we’re seeing after the pandemic is that teens are still missing some of those primary milestones,” said Sleiter. “We saw social withdrawal and teens not going to class. We’re still seeing depression and anxiety, and it’s affecting how they connect with others.”

At the same time, teens are navigating academic expectations, peer dynamics, and constant digital exposure.

Social media can intensify comparison and reinforce unrealistic standards, adding to existing anxiety.

Sleiter says just checking in with kids can make a big difference.

“The best thing we can do is ask how they’re doing,” Sleiter said.“Form connection, provide space, and when they ask for help, guide them toward the support they need.”

Because emotional distress does not always present as a crisis, early signs may be subtle. Parents and caregivers may notice:



Social withdrawal

Declining school attendance or engagement

Increased anxiety

Persistent sadness

Behavioral changes or not acting like themselves

World Teen Mental Wellness Day was observed March 2.