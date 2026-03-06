Time change may impact your sleep

The time change this weekend could mess with your sleep.

We ‘spring forward’ an hour this Sunday morning.

According to Jessica Harris, a registered polysomnographic technologist at Aspirus Health, the main concern with daylight saving time is the disruption of our body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

"Normally, when it gets dark, our body releases melatonin, a hormone that signals sleepiness," Harris explains. "With this shift, we have longer days, more sunlight at night, and darker mornings. This delays the release of melatonin, making it harder to feel sleepy at the usual time."

The change can be particularly hard on those with insomnia, or teenagers.

“They have a habit of kind of going to bed a little bit later at night, and now with that extra daylight, they're gonna be more prone to going to bed a little bit later,” said Harris. “Same with people who have insomnia. We're not getting that natural release of melatonin at our normal time like we should.”

Harris says people feel more fatigued after the time change.

Sleep disruption during this period can have real consequences, affecting both physical and mental health.

Harris says fatigue can cause difficulty at school and work.

“Sleep deprivation may also lead to an increase in car accidents, brain fog, and even an uptick in depression, particularly during the first week after the clock change.”

To minimize the impact of the seasonal adjustment, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommends gradually adjusting your sleep routine in the days leading up to the change.



"Start by going to bed about 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night and wake up a little earlier as well. Try adjusting your meals and exercise times accordingly," Harris suggests. "In the days following the time change, try to get plenty of sunshine in the morning to help your body adjust and keep you alert during the day," she advises.