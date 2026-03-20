'Gail's Law' to ensure adequate cancer screenings for women with dense breast tissue
A law to ensure adequate testing for breast cancer for those with dense breasts has been signed into law.
Governor Tony Evers signed the bill in honor of Gail Zeamer, a Wisconsin woman who died after a late-stage diagnosis caused by undetected cancer in dense breast tissue.
“Gail Zeamer was a wife, a mother, and a fierce advocate, and hers is a story shared by countless women across this state each and every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Unfortunately, the system failed her. But, today, thanks to Gail and her family and their relentless efforts, we’re working to fix the system to save lives and make sure Wisconsin women don’t have to go through the same thing she did. “
Gail Zeamer died in June of 2024, but her husband and family members kept advocating for ‘Gail’s law’ to help with early detection and mitigate healthcare disparities.
“Our mom’s wish was simple, but powerful: that women have access to necessary breast cancer screenings without cost standing in the way. Today, that wish becomes law. Seeing Gail’s Law signed is incredibly meaningful for our family, and we are deeply grateful to the advocates, healthcare providers, and lawmakers who worked together to honor her legacy and help save lives,” said Gail’s daughters, Sophie and Claudia Zeamer.
In Wisconsin, it is estimated that over 6,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026.
Additionally, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, nearly half of women over 40 have dense breasts, and women with dense breasts are also at a higher risk of developing breast cancer.
According to Mayo Clinic, both breast cancer and dense breast tissue appear similarly on mammogram imaging, making it harder to detect breast cancer. Mammograms, combined with supplemental testing, such as an ultrasound and an MRI, can help improve breast cancer detection, underscoring the need for additional testing and awareness of the risk factors of dense breast tissue.
Senate Bill 264, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 103:
- Requires health insurance policies, including the state Medicaid program, to fully cover medically necessary and appropriate supplemental breast screenings or diagnostic breast examinations for individuals who are at higher risk of breast cancer or have heterogeneously or extremely dense breast tissue;
- Defines supplemental breast screening examinations to include the use of breast MRIs or breast ultrasound to screen for breast cancer when there is no abnormality seen or suspected based on personal or family medical history;
- Defines diagnostic breast examinations to include the use of breast MRIs, breast ultrasounds, breast tomosynthesis, and diagnostic mammography used to evaluate an abnormality seen or suspected from a screening examination for breast cancer or an abnormality detected through another means of examination; and
- Requires coverage regardless of whether the woman shows any symptoms of breast cancer.
- Policies or plans would not be able to impose a cost-sharing amount for any diagnostic breast examination or the first supplemental breast screening examination in a policy year. Cost-sharing may be imposed for any subsequent supplemental breast screening examinations in a policy year.
- The bill would take effect on the first day of the fourth month beginning after publication and first apply to policy or plan years beginning on January 1 of the year following the year in which the act takes effect. If a policy or plan is affected by a collective bargaining agreement, the bill would first apply to policy or plan years beginning on the effective date of the act or on the day on which the collective bargaining agreement is newly established, extended, modified, or renewed, whichever is later.