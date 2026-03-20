'Gail's Law' to ensure adequate cancer screenings for women with dense breast tissue

A law to ensure adequate testing for breast cancer for those with dense breasts has been signed into law.

Governor Tony Evers signed the bill in honor of Gail Zeamer, a Wisconsin woman who died after a late-stage diagnosis caused by undetected cancer in dense breast tissue.

“Gail Zeamer was a wife, a mother, and a fierce advocate, and hers is a story shared by countless women across this state each and every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Unfortunately, the system failed her. But, today, thanks to Gail and her family and their relentless efforts, we’re working to fix the system to save lives and make sure Wisconsin women don’t have to go through the same thing she did. “

Gail Zeamer died in June of 2024, but her husband and family members kept advocating for ‘Gail’s law’ to help with early detection and mitigate healthcare disparities.

“Our mom’s wish was simple, but powerful: that women have access to necessary breast cancer screenings without cost standing in the way. Today, that wish becomes law. Seeing Gail’s Law signed is incredibly meaningful for our family, and we are deeply grateful to the advocates, healthcare providers, and lawmakers who worked together to honor her legacy and help save lives,” said Gail’s daughters, Sophie and Claudia Zeamer.

In Wisconsin, it is estimated that over 6,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026.

Additionally, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, nearly half of women over 40 have dense breasts, and women with dense breasts are also at a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

According to Mayo Clinic, both breast cancer and dense breast tissue appear similarly on mammogram imaging, making it harder to detect breast cancer. Mammograms, combined with supplemental testing, such as an ultrasound and an MRI, can help improve breast cancer detection, underscoring the need for additional testing and awareness of the risk factors of dense breast tissue.

Senate Bill 264, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 103:

