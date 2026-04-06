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Alcohol abuse can take years off your life, but help is available

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:50 AM CDT
PIXABAY.COM

Wisconsin has a reputation for alcohol being part of the culture, but problems can develop.

Tanya Hoy, a Clinical Substance Use Disorder Coordinator with Aspirus Health, says alcohol abuse is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

“Alcohol is one of the most socially accepted substances in our culture today,” said Hoy. “It’s common in everyday settings, which can make it easy to overlook when use begins to impact our health.”

Hoy says the average age people start drinking is 13 to 15 years old.

She says a person with chronic, severe alcohol use can shorten their life by 10 to 15 years.

There are signs that can show a problem is developing.

“Is the use increasing, are you drinking in more amounts, are you drinking more often, is it affecting your everyday responsibilities, are you just not feeling good about the alcohol use? A very concerning sign for problematic drinking is if you start to drink alone. Are you isolating?” said Hoy.

She says there are people to talk to if you’re becoming concerned about your drinking.

A primary care provider can often be the first step.

Hoy says being honest about alcohol use, even if it feels uncomfortable, helps ensure people get the right support and care.
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Health alcoholsubstance abusesubstance useAspirusWXPR News
John Burton
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