Prepare now for the hot days of summer

Summer doesn’t officially start for a few weeks, but we’ve already had some hot weather.

Preparing now can help when a hot stretch arrives.

“Extreme heat is something people should prepare for before hotter temperatures arrive,” said Greg Engle, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Now is the time to have a plan, check on loved ones, and ensure you know what you need and what to do to stay safe and cool this summer.”

Last year, there were 10 heat related deaths in Wisconsin, and more than a thousand emergency department visits related to heat.

“Every heat-related death or heat-related illness is preventable. Taking simple precautions before and during heat events, such as staying hydrated, seeking cool spaces, and learning the signs of heat-illness, can help all of us stay safe during the summer,” said Paula Tran, state health officer and Division of Public Health administrator.

“Heat doesn’t affect everyone equally. Older adults, young children, people experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, and those without reliable air conditioning face disproportionate risk.”

ReadyWisconsin and WI DHS recommend following these tips to beat the heat and stay safe during heat waves:



Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day. Call 2-1-1 to find an accessible cooling location near you.

If you don’t have air conditioning or a basement, take a cool shower, soak your feet in cold water, or place a cool, wet cloth on your forehead. Keep your windows covered to avoid direct sunlight.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol, caffeinated or high-sugar drinks. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Never leave a child or pet unattended inside a parked car. On an 80°F day, temperatures in a vehicle parked in direct sunlight can climb almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Limit your pet’s time outdoors and make sure they have access to fresh drinking water.

Seek medical attention right away if you develop heat stroke symptoms such as confusion, rapid breathing and heartbeat, body temperature above 104°F, or nausea and vomiting.

Check in with loved ones and neighbors during heat waves, especially if they last a few days. Check for signs of heat illness and make sure they are cool and hydrated.

June 3rd is Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.