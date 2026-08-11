Impacts on mental health seen for teens who vape

Wisconsin’s Office of Children’s Mental Health says that vaping can impact mental health.

Director Linda Hall says many Wisconsin high school students have tried vaping.

“We know more than a third of Wisconsin high school students have tried vaping, and that vaping is being normalized in popular culture," said OCMH Director Linda Hall. "But young people are especially vulnerable to addiction, so we need to raise awareness of the risks to their mental health now, while they are young."

She says teens may try vaping thinking it will relieve stress.

It might create a quick feeling of relief, but withdrawal symptoms increase stress and anxiety, creating a stress cycle.

In that situation, young people may vape again seeking to relieve the stress that was actually caused by vaping.

She says we need to equip young people with healthy coping skills to prevent this stress cycle.

“We need to equip young people with healthy coping skills to prevent this stress spiral. Every young person should identify which coping strategies work for them. Whether it is walking their dog, listening to their favorite music, exercising, or talking with a friend or parent – there are healthy ways for young people to manage the stress of daily life,” Hall said.