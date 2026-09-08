Ticks still a concern as we head into fall season

Summer may be nearing an end, but ticks are still out there.

The Vilas County Health Department recommends checking yourself for ticks everyday.

That goes for your pets as well.

If you find one, remove it right away.

Aspirus Nurse Practitioner Bruce Anderson says you can reduce your risk of picking up a tick outside.

“Wear socks that are high and pants that are tucked in if you're in long grass to hopefully prevent some of the tick bites,” said Anderson.“Also, bug spray is helpful to prevent insects from biting and wearing long sleeve shirts, that sort of thing can help prevent insects from biting.”

If you do find a tick attached, Anderson says to remove it carefully.

“Try and remove the tick without breaking the body at all or leaving the head or jaws in. If you cannot get it and you come to the clinic, we can most often remove the tick without causing the tick to break.”

Anderson says many patients visit the clinic shortly after discovering a tick bite.

Seeing patients early gives providers the opportunity to determine whether preventive treatment for Lyme disease is appropriate.

A rash, body aches, joint pain, fever, or flu-like symptoms after a tick bite or spending time outdoors could indicate Lyme disease and should be evaluated by a health care professional.