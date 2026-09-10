Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus activity confirmed in Wisconsin this year

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages people to take precautions against mosquito bites as warm summer-like weather continues.

The state recorded it’s first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Virus this year in a horse in Portage County.

This means there are mosquitoes present in the state that can spread EEE to animals and people.

EEE is a rare but serious disease.

The virus spreads to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Some people infected with EEE may develop fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. People died in severe cases.

There have been a total of 8 human cases of EEE in Wisconsin, five of which have been reported since 2020.

Wisconsin DHS says mosquito activity and the risk of EEE, West Nile virus, and other diseases spread by mosquitoes will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least four straight hours).

DHS encourages Wisconsinites to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

Avoid mosquito bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Treat clothing with permethrin prior to heading outdoors. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from skin.

Mosquito-proof your home

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around homes by removing stagnant water from items around the property such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. Drain water from pool covers.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

Find more information about EEE, other illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and additional ways to Fight the Bite on the DHS website.