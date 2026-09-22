Starting a conversation could save a life

Talking about mental health and suicide prevention can save lives.

That’s the big message Aspirus Health is working to get out during this year’s Suicide Prevention Month.

This year's theme, "Start a Conversation. Be the Difference," reflects a simple truth: reaching out matters. A text message, a phone call, or a quick check-in can help someone feel less alone and open the door to support.

Conversations on these topics can help people feel support and remind them that help is available.

A text message, a phone call, or a quick check-in can help someone feel less alone and open the door to support.

“The relationships and the quality of relationships we have in our life are really some of the most important things, and actually, has been proven by research to help us have more happiness,” said Jessica Sheik, the behavioral health service line administrator for Aspirus Health. “I really would like those to be the things I think that are most important. There is hope, and the way that we talk to each other really is important and matters.”

Knowing where to start can be difficult.

Many people want to help but worry about saying the wrong thing.

Heidi Pritzl is the Suicide Prevention Coordinator-Aspirus System. She says that concern should not stop someone from reaching out.

Aspirus encourages people to talk openly when they are concerned about someone.

Asking a person whether they are thinking about suicide will not give them the idea and can be an important first step in connecting them with support.

“For example, if they're no longer participating in events that you guys used to attend together, or you noticed a sudden shift in mood, so maybe they're more irritable, acknowledge that emotion,” said Pritzl. “Then lead with open-ended questions like, ‘How can I help? How can I be there for you?’ to encourage that they aren't alone.”

Help is always available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Community members can also connect with local resources by dialing 211 or visiting FindHelp.org. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

To learn more about suicide prevention and resources available for yourself or someone you care about, visit aspirus.org/suicide-prevention.

