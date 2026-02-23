ArtStart to offer QPR suicide prevention training to community

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts, or need someone to talk to, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call a local hotline at 1-888-299-1188.

Mental health was identified in the Oneida County Community Health Improvement Plan as a top priority.

It’s one of the reasons ArtStart in Rhinelander is working to break down stigma around suicide and mental health conditions.

It’s hosting a second suicide prevention training this week. It hosted the CALM Conversations training last week that focused on removing lethal means when someone in crisis.

ArtStart community enhancement and facilities director Ashley McLaughlin says her organization serves a unique audience, making them a perfect place to offer a variety of mental health trainings and resources.

“We have artists, we have community members, we have parents, we have youth, we have LGBTQ people. We serve a large variety of people. Having these trainings at ArtStart or through ArtStart help to reach a different population, a different pocket of people in our community that can also use this training and that want this training,” said McLaughlin.

One of those upcoming trainings is the QPR Gatekeeping Training this Thursday.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer.

It’s an evidence-based training that teaches three simple, lifesaving steps to help prevent suicide.

“I think the QPR training really helps people feel confident in if they see something, to say something,” said McLaughlin. “I think from my experiences doing the trainings and talking to community members, a lot of people maybe hold back on saying something because they don't know how to react, or they don't feel like they have the skills to help somebody that might be thinking about suicide.”

Several studies have found that people that take the QPR training are more understanding and more likely respond to someone experiencing suicidal thoughts. And that it sticks with them for years.

The QPR Training is being offered Thursday, February 26 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at ArtStart. You can register here.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, a mental health crisis, or just need someone to talk to, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

McLaughlin says they’ll also come to businesses and organizations to offer the QPR Training. People can contact her at ArtStart if they’re interested.

