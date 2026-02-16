Upcoming workshop seeks to reduce suicide rates by limiting access to lethal means

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts, or need someone to talk to, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call a local hotline at 1-888-299-1188.

About half of all suicide deaths involve the use of a firearm.

Research has shown that reducing a person’s access to firearms or other lethal means during a period of crisis can reduce the risk of suicide.

Rural areas like the Northwoods tend to see higher rates of suicide than urban areas, predominantly among men.

According to DHS data for 2023, the rate of suicide in Wisconsin among men is 23.7 per 100,000 residents. It’s 6.4 for women. The method of suicide for more than 60% of men is listed as firearm discharge.

“Any of us in the field can tell you that suicide is multi-determined, multi-layered, and I think it's really important to pay attention to warning signs and risk factors in our individuals. There is no face to suicide,” said Heidi Pritzl, the Aspirus Health System Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

Recognizing the warning signs like feelings of isolation, feelings of hopelessness, misuse of substances, and sudden calmness after a period of distress can go a long way in helping reduce a suicide attempt or completion.

CALM Conversations

Aspirus providers have been going through CALM training which stands for Counseling on Access to Lethal Means. The health system received a CALM grant that’s on a three cycle with reporting to DHS and the CDC.

“We started this grant with training our providers in house. That is a clinical training. That's a four-hour training. We teach them how to assess, how to document, and how to keep our patients safe,” said Pritzl.

Aspirus is offering this kind of training to the general public. It’s shortened to 90 minutes and is focused in on safe storage options and how to have conversations.

“It teaches individuals to recognize and respond to risk and learning how to talk to someone in a non-judgmental and supportive manner, not only a family member, but with friends, family, people they're concerned with,” said Pritzl. “Really the main focus of the CALM training is to how to temporarily put time and distance between an individual at risk and the lethal means that could potentially save a life.”

CALM is evidence-based training that began in the veteran community that offers multiple ways of storing firearms and medications safely.

Some studies have shown that preventing access to guns reduces the rates of suicide by gun without increasing the rates of suicide by other methods.

Pritzl says it’s comparable to bridge barrier projects.

“When they have made bridges safe, for example, putting netting on there, putting a phone available to call 988, or law enforcement if somebody is in distress, when those barriers are put in place, they have seen a reduction in suicides in those areas,” said Pritzl. “We know that when means are protected, most likely we are going to see a reduction in suicides in our area.”

Community resources

Aspirus is offering the CALM Conversations Workshop at ArtStart in Rhinelander this Wednesday, February 18th from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. It’s open to adults 18 and older.

You do need to register by calling ArtStart at 715-362-4328.

“We know that this is a hot topic for our community. It has appeared on the community health assessments as a challenge that our community is facing. Obviously mental health and breaking down the stigma around suicide and mental health conditions altogether is something that we're very passionate about,” said ArtStart Community Enhancement and Facilities Director Ashley McLaughlin.

ArtStart is also offering a second suicide prevention training on February 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The second training, QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training is offered in partnership with the QPR Institute, this evidence-based training teaches three simple, lifesaving steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide. Much like CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver, QPR prepares participants to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and take action. QPR is the most widely taught gatekeeper training in the world.

To register for QPR Training, visit artstartrhinelander.org. ArtStart will also go into businesses to offer this training, you can contact McLaughlin at ArtStart to learn more, 715-362-4328.

McLaughlin says between the community space to host the trainings, their unique audience, and their efforts around mental health and the arts, it makes sense for ArtStart to host these events.

“We have artists, we have community members, we have parents, we have youth, we have LGBTQ people. We serve a large variety of people, and having these trainings at ArtsStart or through artstart, help to reach a different population, a different pocket of people in our community that can also use this training and that want this training,” said McLaughlin. “Artists and creatives are people that feel deeply and are very passionate. So, this training is great for us to be able to offer.”

Pritzl says Aspirus plans to offer more CALM Conversation workshops in the future in other communities.

Pritzl also wanted to remind people there are resources available like calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the local hotline at 1-888-299-1188.

“That is a resource for anybody. You don't have to be just suicidal. You can be in distress or any crisis of your own,” said Pritzl.

There are also survivor of suicide support groups available in Rhinelander and St. Germain for people that have lost someone they love to suicide. The groups meet once a month.

For the Rhinelander group you can contact Amy Conley at 715-490-6221. For the St. Germain group, contact Missy Largey at 978-833-0839.

