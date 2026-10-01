State health officials recommend vaccines before respiratory illnesses pick up

Respiratory illnesses tend to start picking up as we move into fall.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard says you don’t need to wait for virus activity to increase to take action.

“Vaccines remain one of the best ways to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from these respiratory viruses, and they are available right now,” said Westergaard. “We know that people are balancing work and family, busy schedules, and that finding the time to get vaccinated can be challenging, so vaccines are available in other settings beyond a traditional doctor's office, including through pharmacies, local health departments, and community vaccination clinics.”

Some people may feel they are healthy and wouldn’t suffer too badly from the flu.

Westergaard says there are still benefits to the community from getting vaccinated.

“Number one, the chance of getting severely ill is significantly lower. And the benefit to our community and for our healthcare system is that the more people we can protect from serious influenza and COVID, the less strain it puts on our hospital systems, having to take care of people with severe respiratory illness.”

Most health insurance plans continue to cover recommended vaccines, although coverage can vary.

The Department of Health Services recommends vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, if people are eligible.

During the 2025-2026 season, Wisconsin saw nearly 11,000 hospitalizations associated with complications of flu, RSV, and COVID-19, with the majority occurring in older adults.

DHS recommends the following immunization guidance for the upcoming respiratory virus season:



Flu (influenza): Flu vaccines are updated every year to offer the best protection against the viruses predicted to circulate. A flu vaccine is recommended each flu season for everyone 6 months and older. This is especially important for people at highest risk of severe illness including older adults, people with chronic health conditions, people who are pregnant, and young children, as well as those who interact with high-risk individuals.

COVID-19: COVID vaccines are updated to help offer the best protection against current variants. An updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended every fall for all Wisconsinites 6 months and older. This is especially important for people 65 and older, people who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine, and people who are at risk for severe complications from COVID-19, including infants and young children, people who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or who have recently given birth, and people with underlying health conditions. People who spend time with these populations should also be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce their likelihood of spreading the disease.

RSV: A one-time dose of RSV vaccination for those who are over age 50 and at increased risk of severe RSV disease, and for all adults 75 and older. The RSV vaccine is not a vaccine that older adults need to get every year. DHS also recommends one dose of the vaccine be given during 32-36 weeks of pregnancy, between September 1 and March 1. If the RSV vaccine isn't given during pregnancy, an RSV antibody shot is recommended for infants less than 8 months old and some toddlers to protect them from severe RSV disease. The RSV vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including COVID-19 and flu.

To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, pharmacy, or community clinic. DHS has issued statewide standing orders for flu and COVID-19 vaccines that allow most Wisconsinites who want them to get vaccines at pharmacies across the state without a prescription.

Most health insurance plans continue to cover recommended vaccines, although coverage can vary.

Wisconsinites should consult their insurance provider to learn about coverage options. Anyone who does not have health insurance, or whose health insurance does not cover vaccines, can connect with the Vaccines for Children Program and Vaccines for Adults Program. Both programs will provide access to flu and COVID vaccines.

Find more information about respiratory viruses on the DHS Respiratory Viruses webpage.