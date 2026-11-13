Wisconsin health officials reports another death connected to measles outbreak

Another child in Wisconsin has died from the measles.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Grant County Health Department confirmed the death Friday.

This is the second death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026.

To protect privacy of the family and the child, DHS says will not release any additional information related to the death.

The measles

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and through close contact. It can cause life-threatening complications including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Although anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

DHS advises anyone who has been exposed to measles to stay home. People who develop fever and rash, especially if they have been exposed to measles or are not vaccinated, should contact their health care provider. They should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.

The current outbreak

As of November 13, 2026, DHS has reported 649 measles cases in 20 counties since August 2026. This reflects the highest number of cases seen in the state in more than 35 years.

The larger outbreak is in southwestern Wisconsin. Cases have also been reported as far north as Barron, Taylor, and Marathon Counties.

Wisconsin DHS

Reported case counts may not reflect the full extent of measles spread. Not everyone who becomes ill seeks medical care or gets tested, which means cases may go unreported.

DHS says it continues to work with local and Tribal health departments and health care partners to coordinate and support statewide response efforts. These efforts include supporting case identification and tracking, information sharing, testing, and vaccination.

Prevention

Since August 1, 2026, DHS has delivered nearly 2,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local health departments in communities with confirmed cases and is making additional doses available. Over 45,600 total doses of MMR vaccine have been administered by local public health agencies and health care providers in Wisconsin during this time. Additionally, support has been provided to prevent wider spread in communities and health care.

"Preventing the spread of measles takes action from all of us," State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran said in a statement. "From making sure our families are protected by getting the recommended vaccinations to staying home when we may have been exposed, we encourage everyone to work together to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness. Stay informed, look out for one another, and take the actions you can to help stop the spread of measles and keep our communities healthy and safe."

DHS urges Wisconsinites to be proactive in preventing illness by protecting themselves and their communities. The best way to prevent measles is with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles.

Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination records to make sure they and their families are up to date on recommended vaccinations. They can find their vaccination records online using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or by contacting their health care provider or local health department.

For more information about measles in Wisconsin, including vaccination recommendations and current measles case activity, visit the DHS measles webpage.