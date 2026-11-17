State assistance will help 80 communities across the state with safe drinking water.

More than $371-million in loan funding will help municipalities across the state with water infrastructure projects.

The work will address contaminants like PFAS and manganese.

The Governor’s Office says there will be a special focus on small and disadvantaged communities.

“Whether it’s addressing PFAS, nitrates, manganese, lead, or any other harmful contaminant, we’ve been working hard to ensure Wisconsin kids, families, and communities have clean, safe water since Day One,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m proud that through these funds, we’ve ensuring critical resources and investments are available for communities who might not otherwise receive funding so they can construct much-needed water infrastructure projects and continue to provide, protect, and preserve clean water for Wisconsinites.”

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program provides affordable financial assistance to municipalities throughout Wisconsin for drinking water infrastructure projects that protect and improve public health.

Municipalities have a 30-day window to request a reevaluation of their priority score before the funding list is finalized.

Examples of preliminarily approved projects include:

Grantsburg:

Over $5.7 million The village of Grantsburg in Burnett County has been allocated $5,774,026 in Safe Drinking Water Loan Program funding, of which $4,041,819 is principal forgiveness, and the remaining $1,732,207 will be available at a subsidized interest rate. The funding will be used to address manganese contamination at Wells #1 and #2 through the construction of a new treatment facility.

Hazel Green:

Over $1.6 million The village of Hazel Green in Grant County has been allocated $1,663,400 in Safe Drinking Water Loan Program funding, of which $748,530 is principal forgiveness, and the remaining $914,870 will be available at a subsidized interest rate. The funding will be used to replace substandard and unreliable water mains at multiple locations throughout the village.

Marshfield:

ver $11.1 million The city of Marshfield in Wood County has been allocated $11,199,760 in Safe Drinking Water Loan Program funding, of which $7,000,000 is principal forgiveness, and the remaining $4,199,760 will be available at a subsidized interest rate. The funding will be used to construct a new water treatment plant at the southside wellfield to remove PFAS contamination.

The funding will be awarded to municipalities over the next year and disbursed as eligible costs are incurred.