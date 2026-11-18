The U.S. has lost its measles-free status, international health officials said Tuesday, as the highly contagious virus once relegated to medical textbooks has spread — largely among the unvaccinated — at the highest rate in more than 30 years.

Of the 695 measles cases reported in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, all but five have been unvaccinated.

The recommended two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, so much so that health officials aim to have 90 to 95% vaccination coverage to help prevent its spread.

Right now, Wisconsin stands at just under 80% of 24-month olds in the state having received one or more doses. That’s about a 9% drop in rates since 2013.

“In many cases, this has been spread because of social processes and friends telling friends, like telling like, about concerns about vaccinations,” Matt Ferrari, a professor of biology at Penn State University. “That means many of the people that are unvaccinated are in the same communities. So you end up with these clusters of unvaccinated and unprotected children and adults and that is like fuel for the fire.”

Wisconsin DHS

Health officials stress that the vaccine is the best way to prevent measles and the potential of lifetime of complications the disease can lead to.

Ferrari says the virus has the capacity to limit the immune system going forward for months or even years.

“We oftentimes see that manifest as additional disease, additional infection in those individuals that again can lead to severe complications that might require hospitalization,” said Ferrari. “But even so, it also will make you more sick, make you miss work, make you miss school, all those constellation of outcomes that may follow in measles wake.”

Local cases and vaccination effort

Since August 1 2026, the Wisconsin Department of Health Service has delivered nearly 2,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local health departments in communities with confirmed cases and is making additional doses available.

Over 45,600 total doses of MMR vaccine have been administered by local public health agencies and health care providers in Wisconsin during this time.

Tuesday afternoon, the Price County Health Department confirmed its first reported case of the measles.

The person had symptoms of measles and is linked to another confirmed case in Wisconsin. Public health officials are working to identify and directly notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Even without cases, some local health department like Lincoln County are starting to see some increased interest from people about the MMR Vaccine who either never got it or never got the second dose.

While the first dose is recommended as young as 12 months of age, getting it or the second dose at any age can help protect you and your community.

It is recommended people check their immunization record or talk with their health care provider to make sure they are up to date.

Signs and symptoms

Measles can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and can sometimes be deadly.

“We do know that complications and severe measles are more likely, more common at the extremes of age,” said Dr. William Moss, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “We are more likely to see complications, particularly in infants, but even in children younger than five years of age, they're going to be at higher risk, and also among older adults.”

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 12 (with a range of 7–21 days) days after exposure, and include:

• Runny nose

• High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

• Tiredness

• Cough

• Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (“pink eye”)

• A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If you develop any symptoms of measles, stay home (do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call your doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions so that other patients are not exposed to the virus.

