COVID-19 infections on the rise

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in the region.

For instance, in Wausau, wastewater monitoring by the Wisconsin Department of Health indicates that COVID infections are on average higher than they have been for the past three months.

The variant we’re seeing now, called EG5 or Eris, is an offshoot of the omicron variant.

Currently, it’s the most prevalent form of COVID in the US, according to CDC Variant Surveillance.

I spoke with Kyla Waksmonski, Community Health Specialist for the Oneida County Health Department.

“We have seen a little bit of an increase in COVID, 19 cases across the past several weeks. And as far as potential impact, we're not sure what that'll look like, if it'll continue or if it will plateau out,” she said.

Symptoms for this new variant remain the standard list of COVID symptoms- fever, cough, aches, new loss of taste or smell.

Certain people may be more at risk for severe complications.

Free at-home tests are available through the Oneida County Health Department.

As school starts up again and students gather in large numbers, Waksmonski said that infections could spread more easily.

“The CDC’s current recommendations is the available bi-valent vaccine that's out right now. But that's really just for people who are 65 and older and immunocompromised. However, there is a new COVID vaccine on the horizon that we expect to come out later this fall after FDA approval,” said Waksmonski.

The Oneida County Health Department reminds people to stay home if you’re sick and test for COVID.

They also say to wear a well-fitting mask when recommended.