Snowmobiler hit and killed on Highway 47 in Oneida County

A man riding a snowmobile died after being hit while crossing Highway 47 in the Oneida County Town of Newbold.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 47 for a time yesterday evening while an investigation took place into the death of the 57-year-old.

The Sheriff’s Office says a group of snowmobiles was crossing Highway 47 from east to west near the intersection with Bridge Road.

The last rider in the group was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The man on the snowmobile was killed, while the person driving the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Names will be withheld until family members can be notified.

The Wisconsin DNR will complete the accident report.

Many area agencies helped at the scene.

