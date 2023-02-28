Missing Snowmobiler Found Dead in Lincoln County

A 71-year-old man reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Somo Lake on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a family member filed the initial report on Monday morning, saying the man was likely snowmobiling in the Tomahawk area on Friday. Investigators were led to the Town of Wilson, where they found snowmobile tracks leading into open water on Somo Lake.

A dive team was called in, and the man’s body was recovered at 4:20 PM.

No further information will be provided, and the man’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of the family. Investigating agencies include the Wisconsin DNR, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. The Oneida County Dive Team also assisted at the scene.

There have been over a dozen fatal snowmobile crashes in Wisconsin since the start of the new year.