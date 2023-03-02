Snowmobiler dies in overnight crash in Iron County

A snowmobiler in Iron County died in accident early Thursday morning.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office got a call for the accident just before 1:00 a.m. near Mercer.

Dispatch tried to talk the caller through CPR for the snowmobiler, but they were not able to revive the person.

The Sheriff’s Office says the snowmobiler couldn’t make it around a curve, went off trail, and hit a tree.

This is the second deadly snowmobile accident in Iron County this season. 17 people have died on Wisconsin snowmobile trails since they most of them opened in December.