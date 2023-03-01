Name released in Lincoln County snowmobile death

A Tripoli man was the person killed when a snowmobile plunged into Somo Lake in the Tomahawk area.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of 71 year old Kevin Peterson, who died driving his snowmobile alone on the lake in the Township of Wilson.

Peterson got into an area of open water, where he and his snowmobile fell through.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had received a call Monday morning, saying Peterson had not been heard from since the evening hours of Friday, February 24th.

Investigation led to Somo Lake, where snowmobile tracks led to the open water.

Rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department were able to access the area and recover Peterson’s body Monday afternoon.