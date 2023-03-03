Wisconsin man dies after his snowmobile crash into groomer in Iron County, MI crash

A Wisconsin man died in a snowmobile crash in Iron County, Michigan Thursday morning.

The Michigan DNR says Todd Lisowe, 42, of New Holstein died when the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a trail groomer. Attempts to resuscitate Lisowe were made.

It happened just before noon Thursday near Crystal Falls.

The groomer was being operated by the Chippewa Sno-Kats Snowmobile Club of Crystal Falls. The people in the groomer were not hurt.

Conservation officers said excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the fatal crash. No alcohol or drug use is suspected.

This is the 15th snowmobile death in Michigan this winter.