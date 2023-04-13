© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Rapid snow melt causing road problems in Iron County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
Iron County Flooding
Iron County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Water over the road in Iron County

The rapid snow melt has caused many roads in Iron County to be covered with water.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department warned in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that many roadways have water over them.

They said many local municipality’s roadways are closed due to washouts and roads being compromised.

They even reported US Highway 2 was down to one lane of traffic between Valley and Lake Head road.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to use caution.

Tags
Local News roadsFloodingWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content