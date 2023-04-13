Rapid snow melt causing road problems in Iron County
The rapid snow melt has caused many roads in Iron County to be covered with water.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Department warned in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that many roadways have water over them.
They said many local municipality’s roadways are closed due to washouts and roads being compromised.
They even reported US Highway 2 was down to one lane of traffic between Valley and Lake Head road.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to use caution.