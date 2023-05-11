WXPR News Team earns three 2023 Regional Murrow Awards

The WXPR News team earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the small market radio category.

Katie Thoresen’s Unprecedented PFAS was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the Hard News category and Deer Season Opener was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the Sports Reporting category.

Erin Gottsacker’s A Spearing Tradition was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the Feature Reporting category.

From the RTDNA website on significance of a Regional Murrow Award:

“The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals (except in the student categories). All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.”

In addition to the Regional Murrow Award, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has awarded WXPR Public Radio three Awards for Excellence in the small market radio category, including Best Feature Reporting. The following stories were produced in 2022.

Best Feature Reporting

1st Place- A Spearing Tradition

Best Use Coverage of Pandemic Recovery

2nd Place- The Post Pandemic Economy of the Northwoods

Best Election Coverage

3rd Place- Election Coverage

