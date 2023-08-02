Milwaukee man dies after Saturday boating accident in Forest County

A boating crash in Forest County killed a Milwaukee man over the weekend.

The 30 year old man’s name has not been released, out of respect for his family.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls around 4 pm on Saturday about an accident involving a boat and jetski on Pine Lake in the Township of Hines.

The two vehicles collided and the jet ski driver was knocked unconscious into the water.

His 27-year-old brother from Stevens Point was driving the boat.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and Forest County Sheriff’s Department.

