Oneida County permits Minocqua Brewing Company's outdoor beer garden after years-long saga

On October 6, the Oneida Planning and Development Committee finally granted Minocqua Brewing Company permission to build an outdoor beer garden.

For several years, the brewery and the county have gone back and forth on this permit.

Kirk Bangstad is owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company.

He argues that the predominantly-conservative leadership in the county has systematically attempted to punish him for his liberal views.

In July, a public hearing on permits for the brewery devolved into chaos and ended early after arguments between the parties.

Then, in August, the county revoked the brewery’s administrative review permit after a number of violations, like letting people drink outside without a permit for a beer garden.

The county gave Minocqua Brewing Company an additional 180 days to rework their permit application for the outdoor beer garden.

Now, that permit was just approved by the Planning and Development Committee.

The brewery will also add an ADA-compliant and four regular parking spaces, as well as a new stormwater management plan.