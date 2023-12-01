Tomahawk restaurant finds new location after devastating fire

Nacho's Mexican Grill in Tomahawk was close to a complete loss after a fire in early November.

When Ignacio "Nacho" Fuentes, the owner, saw his restaurant go up in flames it left him down, but not out.

"Well we were devastated," said Fuentes. "It was terrible when we found out that it was on fire. I mean everything happens for a reason. God knows only why."

Thanks to a tip from someone who worked in another business destroyed by the fire he is getting back to business in a temporary location, Randy's Bambino's.

"Andrea from Century 21, she moved forward right away and said 'Hey! Why don't you buy it? Why don't you rent from him?' and I said, 'Yeah! I think I can rent," said Fuentes.

Randy Vannatter who owns the location with his wife wanted to retire after his family owning the pizza joint nearly a quarter century.

He could not be happier to know his building will be in good hands as he retires and will open a non-profit transitional living center with his spouse.

Nacho said the new location will have job openings and expects it to open sometime in January.

In a year and a half, he hopes to build a new location somewhere from the ground up.