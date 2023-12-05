Drivers need to make room for plows when winter weather hits

Once the flakes start to fly, it's the plows we depend on to make sure our roads are cleared for travel.

Make sure you're giving them plenty of space to clean off our roadways, and allow yourself extra time wherever you're going.

It takes a large truck with a big blade to clear the snow and ice, so they need space.

Sargent Rhae Stertz with the Wisconsin State Patrol said, “You're going to want to slow down and give them a lot of room, extra room so that you're not going to be whited out by the snow coming up and over their blades or their plows and then, you're going to need to leave if your on the interstate you're going to need to leave 200 feet of distance between you and the plow so you can safely stop if necessary or if you know the plow slows down.”

Over the years Wisconsin has seen snowplow accidents, so take your time and make good decisions around these large machines.

If you have to hit the roads, you can head to 511wi.gov to find the latest road conditions.