National Weather Service warns of “sneaky winter hazards”

The weather hasn’t been like the winters we’re used to in the Northwoods, but we will still have some winter storms this season.

There’s a strong El Nino this year.

In past years, that’s meant warmer than average temperatures and below average precipitation.

That’s on track for what we’ve experienced so far this season.

“Just because it's going to average out being warmer and drier doesn't mean we're not going to get some snowy weather, some weather systems coming through, or some cold spells as well,” said Kira Jesse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

When we do get those winter storms, the National Weather Service wants to make sure you’re prepared.

The NWS issues watches, warnings, and advisories based on the intensity of the storm and the severity of the impact.

A watch is issued ahead of a storm when the NWS isn’t quite sure how severe it’s going to pan out.

That either turns into an advisory or a warning, with a warning being the more potentially dangerous storm.

“Those are when we are expecting pretty impactful weather, whether that be snow, freezing rain, some sleet, anything that's kind of going to make travel more difficult, especially on the roads and maybe even some blowing snow, drifting snow, anything like that. In general, the cutoff for snow amounts is about six inches between the winter weather advisory and the winter storm warning,” said Jesse.

.Jesse says impact on people has increasingly become a factor in whether the NWS will issue a warning or advisory.

“The Weather Service is actually going more towards that. If you looked at the way warnings were issued 20 years ago, or however many years ago, it was kind of more of these hard thresholds of like six inches of snow, eight inches of snow, specifically 20 below zero, but they're factoring in a lot more impacts now,” said Jesse. “Time of day, maybe holidays would have an impact as well, or certain events going on.”

The National Weather Service encourages people to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

When a big winter storm hits, there’s usually a couple days warning for people to prepare and make other travel plans as necessary.

But the National Weather Service says it’s sometimes the smaller weather events that can be more dangerous.

Jesse calls them the “sneaky winter hazards.”

“Those tend to often lead to more maybe accidents or crashes. When there are just lighter amounts of snow, all there's only going to be an inch, not a big deal, and so you kind of put your guard down. But because there's no weather headlines out for an inch of snow, sometimes it actually ends up being more trouble on the road than if there's six inches because people are more aware and they stay home,” said Jesse.

Jesse says this also includes things like sun glare and freezing drizzle.

“Especially up in north central Wisconsin, I know a lot of those back roads tend to have slippery spots all winter long,” said Jesse. “Just always be prepared for winter driving conditions throughout the winter months whether it's sunny outside or there's a blizzard going on.”

The National Weather Service encourages people to keep an emergency kit in their car.

It should include things like extra blankets, a flashlight, first aid kit, a bag of sand of cat litter for traction, and non-perishable food.