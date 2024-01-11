Snow, high winds, and bitter cold on the way for the Northwoods

Snow, high winds, and bitter cold is expected to descend on the Northwoods this weekend.

The entire state of Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula is under some kind of Winter storm warning or watch for Friday. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Bayfield and Ashland counties.

Most of the WXPR listening area is under Winter Storm Warning starting mid-morning Friday.

Most of our region is looking 6 to 8 inches of snow between Friday morning and Saturday midday.

The Ironwood area could see 8 to 12 inches of snow.

“Up North towards Rhinelander, Vilas, Marinette County I still think you’ll get light snow continuing most of the day. The temperatures up there will be [colder], so I think you’ll see the light fluffy snow all day long. I don’t think you’ll see any wet, heavy snow because the temperature there should stay in the 20s, so very different depending on where you live,” said Kurt Kotenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

National Weather Service Green Bay

One of the biggest impacts of this storm is the wind. Wind gusts of 30-plus miles per hour are expected across most of the region.

Coupled with the snow, it could severely reduce visibility and cause drifting snow on roadways.

The worst conditions are expected between Friday late afternoon into the overnight hours.

“During the evening it’s going to be the light, fluffy, blowing snow. I think that’s going to lead to some bad impacts,” said Kotenberg. “Really, it’s almost like separate events within separate areas here in northeastern Wisconsin. Conditions are going to be incredibly different depending on where you live, so an incredibly complex system here to communicate.”

After the snow will come the cold.

Highs are expected to be in the single digits starting Sunday. There will also be dangerous wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

You can find the latest updates, current warnings, and forecast on the National Weather Service website.

National Weather Service Green Bay

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan carefully.

Road conditions throughout the state will be impacted by this storm. You can check travel conditions at 511 Wisconsin.

WisDOT also issued these safety messages:

Prepare for extreme cold

Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive Sunday (Jan. 14) throughout the state and will last through next week. Drivers are reminded to keep an emergency kit in their vehicle and alert others about their route and expected travel time.

A well-maintained vehicle is always important, but especially during harsh winter conditions. If traveling in the coming days, drivers should:

Keep fuel tank at least half-full. This will help prevent fuel lines from freezing and provide extra fuel if stranded.

Ensure that the battery, anti-freeze and cooling system are in good condition.

Snowplow safety

Snowplow drivers work long hours to clear nearly 115,000 miles of roads across Wisconsin, so it’s important for everyone to give them the space to get the job done.

When approaching a snowplow that’s clearing ice or snow, or laying salt or sand, state law requires drivers to stay at least:

200 feet back on a highway with a speed limit more than 35 miles per hour

75 feet back on a road with a slower speed limit



Road conditions ahead of a plow are likely worse, so drivers should use extra caution if passing a snowplow. Plow drivers have limited visibility and the vehicles often create a cloud of snow that can obscure visibility for all

Winter driving tips

