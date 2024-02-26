© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manitowish Waters woman identified as person killed in crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 26, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST

A Manitowish Waters woman was the person killed in a crash in the Town of Hazelhurst Thursday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Marisa Hagemann died in the crash.

Investigators say Hagemann was heading south on Highway 51 near South Blue Lake Road just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said her car crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were flown by helicopter to medical facilities, but Hagemann died on arrival.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is doing a crash reconstruction.
Tags
Local News Oneida County Sheriffoneida county sheriff's officeManitowish WatersHazelhurstWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content