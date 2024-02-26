Manitowish Waters woman identified as person killed in crash

A Manitowish Waters woman was the person killed in a crash in the Town of Hazelhurst Thursday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Marisa Hagemann died in the crash.

Investigators say Hagemann was heading south on Highway 51 near South Blue Lake Road just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said her car crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were flown by helicopter to medical facilities, but Hagemann died on arrival.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is doing a crash reconstruction.