Two vehicle head on crash on Highway 51

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:56 AM CST

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says two cars were involved in a head-on collision, killing one of the drivers, this morning.

Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office that the southbound vehicle crossed over the centerline and that the northbound driver couldn’t avoid the crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department received a call shortly after 6 am about the collision on Highway 51 near South Blue Lake Road, south of Hazelhurst.

As of 10:30 a.m. Highway 51 is closed near Hazelhurst.

Extrication equipment was requested to free both drivers from their cars.

Both drivers were flown by helicopter to the medical facility, but the driver of the southbound car passed away upon arrival at the facility.

The names of the drivers are being withheld until the families are notified.

Several agencies assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.
