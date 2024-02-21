A search is underway for a missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy

Police and eastern Wisconsin residents were searching Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning at a home by a caregiver.

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday in Manitowoc County for Elijah Vue remained active Wednesday, the FBI's Milwaukee office said in a Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The FBI's post said Elijah weighs about 45 pounds (20.4 kilograms), is about 3 feet (.9 meter) tall and has sandy hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen in the city of Two Rivers, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Green Bay.

The Two Rivers Police Department said Wednesday morning that the search for Elijah was continuing and there was no immediate update.

An adult caregiver last saw Elijah about 8 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Two Rivers, and the child was last seen wearing gray pants, a long sleeve dark shirt and red and green dinosaur shoes. He is possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket, the police department said.

The department asked residents Tuesday to search any outbuildings, vehicles or “any other concealed area” on their properties to try to locate Elijah, and to also check any surveillance cameras or video doorbells.

Residents organized a search party Wednesday morning in the area where Elijah was last seen, with one participant, Sue Hett, saying there had been an “unbelievable” response.

"I’ve never seen such an outpouring ... we just got to find some answers,” she told WLUK-TV.