© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire destroys Ye Old Shillelagh in Manitowish Waters

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 22, 2024 at 8:46 AM CDT
pixabay.com

 The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a Manitowish Waters restaurant is a total loss after an early morning fire.

A 911 call came at 3:13 a.m. Friday. The caller reported flames coming from Ye Olde Shillelagh on Tower Road.

The building was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the business is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Ye Olde Shillelagh said there were no injuries, but it’s a loss nonetheless.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Manitowish Waters Fire Department, Boulder Junction Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Presque Isle Fire Department, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsVilas CountyFireManitowish Waters
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content