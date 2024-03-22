Fire destroys Ye Old Shillelagh in Manitowish Waters

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a Manitowish Waters restaurant is a total loss after an early morning fire.

A 911 call came at 3:13 a.m. Friday. The caller reported flames coming from Ye Olde Shillelagh on Tower Road.

The building was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the business is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Ye Olde Shillelagh said there were no injuries, but it’s a loss nonetheless.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Manitowish Waters Fire Department, Boulder Junction Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Presque Isle Fire Department, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.