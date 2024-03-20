Fire damages Ironwood flower shop Tuesday night

An Ironwood business suffered extensive damage in a fire.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department said in a press release a call came in at 11:36 Tuesday night, saying there was a lot of smoke coming from the inside of Lutey’s Flower Shop.

Fire was seen in both the basement and ground level when help arrived, and help was requested from both the Hurley Fire Department and Xcel Energy.

Winds were high and the house next door where the owner lived was filling with smoke.

Officers woke the owner and got them to a safe location.

Efforts to stop the fire began from inside the structure, but the ground floor caved in, and fire spread to the second floor.

They then had to fight the fire from the outside, using ladder trucks and ground lines.

Officers battled the fire for about five hours. Fire crews were able to protect surrounding structures, and part of the greenhouse attached Lutey’s Flower Shop.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.