Ice fisherman rescued on Lake Gogebic in Ontonagon County

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:20 AM CDT
Rescuers work to reach Paul Boehm of Ontonagon who fell through the ice of Lake Gogebic Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Last week, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer and a State Police Trooper rescued a 63-year-old ice fisherman who had fallen through the weakening ice.

The Michigan DNR says Paul Boehm of Ontonagon is lucky to be alive after falling multiple times into Lake Gogebic near Merriweather in Bergland Township.

Sue Barrette is a lakefront homeowner.

She had called 911 after hearing Boehm yelling and seeing him crawling on the ice, well over 100 yards offshore.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Zach Painter and State Police Trooper Paul Maxinoski of the Wakefield Post responded and rescued Boehm.

Rescuers from the Bergland Volunteer Fire Department pulled a rowboat over the ice to secure Boehm.

Then, Lieutenant Steve Amsler from the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission used an ice immersion suit and cleared a path for the rowboat.

Boehm was transported to the Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, where he was released that evening.

Conservation officers remind ice fishers that there is no specific depth of ice that is deemed safe and that, particularly in warm spells, they should always remain cautious.
Michigan News WXPR Newsice fishingOntanagon CountyGreat Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife CommissionMichigan DNR
Hannah Davis-Reid
Hannah Davis-Reid is a WXPR Reporter.
