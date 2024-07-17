Oneida County Solid Waste Facility reopens following last week’s fire

The Onedia County Solid Waste Transfer station is fully open.

Operations had been reduced for the last week after a fire at the transfer station on Highway K, west of Rhinelander.

Since the fire on July 9th, the facility was only taking recycling and select items like tires, electronics, appliances, clean demo material, and metal.

It’s now fully re-opened.

The solid waste director told WXPR they don’t know the cause of the fire yet.

The Transfer Station building itself was damaged and some temporary repairs have been made.

They will soon be obtaining estimates for the other repairs.

The trash compactor also endured some damage.

Repairs to the trash compactor have been made which is why they were able to re-open.