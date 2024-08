A Hazelhurst man has been identified as the person killed in an Oneida County ATV crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Jay Zeivel died at the scene due to injuries sustained from the ATV accident.

It happened Sunday evening in the Oneida County Town of Cassian.

Zeivel had been riding on Lakewood Road near Sand Lake Road.

The ATV went off a curve and hit a telephone pole.