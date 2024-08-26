ATV crash in Cassian kills 66 year old man

A 66 year old man died yesterday evening in an ATV crash in the town of Cassian, a rural part of Oneida County.

He hit a telephone pole in a curve on Lakewood Road near Sand Lake Road.

Tyler Young, Rhinelander Sheriff's Captain, says that since 2015, there have been 5 vehicle accidents in that area.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the accident last night just after 6 pm.

They were assisted by Cassian first responders, Oneida County EMS, the DNR, the Minocqua Police Department and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are waiting to release his name until proper notifications are given to his family.